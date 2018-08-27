State of the Campaign for August 2018

This month, we celebrate a landmark moment in the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign: the opening of St. John Paul II High School in Avondale.

The work of the school will have a dramatic impact throughout our whole community, because in this school, the work of discipleship and evangelization will continue in a new way. Opening the doors to this school also opens the opportunity for hundreds of students to receive an education steeped in the rich tradition of the Church. At this school, they will also have an encounter with Jesus Christ and the transforming power of His love.

The young people who attend this school are future leaders. Because of this, St. John Paul II High School will have a profound impact, reaching far beyond its borders, throughout the diocese, the nation and the world.

I would like to thank all those who have given so much to make this possible. I hope you will join me in celebrating this milestone in our Catholic school system. I invite you to pray with me for the success of the school — for a special blessing upon the 146 students who make up the school’s inaugural classes and for wisdom for the faculty and staff who guide them.