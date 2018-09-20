Blind faith, literally, puts Catholic schools and disabilities in national spotlight

It appears Adonis Watt, a freshman at Brophy College Preparatory, is having his moment in the spotlight. The running back is apparently an asset to the Broncos’ football team, despite his inability to see.

CBS Evening News and FOX News featured him today.

The Heritage Foundation profiled him in August in an article about how school choice helps students like him.

Behind the scenes, groups like the Exceptional Learners Advisory Board are helping ensure students with one or more learning or physical disabilities can thrive at a Catholic school in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Join the board

The board is seeking new members to oversee the Arizona Catholic Schools Disabilities Fund. Monies help secure simple and complex tools and adaptations to help students with a disability thrive in a Catholic school classroom.