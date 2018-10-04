Feast of St. Francis of Assisi

Oct. 4

The son of a wealthy Italian merchant, Francis was a playboy who experienced a profound conversion after going to war for Assisi, being imprisoned, and enduring a debilitating illness.

He renounced his family and riches, and lived a life of radical poverty and service because he believed Christ had asked him to. He founded the new mendicant Order of Friars Minor, or Franciscans, and helped found the Poor Clares and Franciscan Third Order.

Pope Pius XII said Francis could be called “a second Christ” and in 2013 Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio took this medieval saint’s name when he was elected pope.

Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

and where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console;

to be understood as to understand;

to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive;

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen.

Francis is the patron of animals, environmentalists, merchants and Catholic Action, and also a patron of Italy.

San Francisco de Asís Parish and School in Flagstaff, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Bagdad, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Seligman, St. Francis of Assisi Native American Mission in Ak Chin and St. Francis of Assisi Native American Mission in Scottsdale and St. Francis Catholic Cemetery are all under his patronage. He is also the patron of several religious communities serving in the diocese, including:

