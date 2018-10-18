Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist

Oct. 18

Early historians said this author of the third Gospel and the Acts of the Apostles was born to a pagan family in Antioch (Turkey) and converted to Christianity.

According to Paul’s letters and Acts, he was a doctor and Paul’s companion during his later journeys and imprisonment in Rome. Luke’s New Testament writings in Greek were for Gentiles, extending to them the salvation promised to Israel.

He is the patron of physicians and surgeons and, because of a legend that he painted a Marian icon, of painters.

He is also the patron of St. Luke Parish in Phoenix and of the Catholic Physicians Guild of Phoenix. The annual White Mass for healthcare professionals, scheduled for Oct. 20 this year at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, is celebrated on a Saturday near his feast day.