Fr. Joseph Krynen (1919-2018)

More than seven decades of priesthood that spanned the globe came to an end in the Diocese of Phoenix this week. Fr. Joseph Krynen passed away Dec. 17, just a month shy of turning 100.

The Dutch-born priest spent more than seven decades as a priest with more than half of it in the Diocese of Phoenix. Fr. Krynen was ordained June 15, 1946 for the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) who have 1,200 members in 42 countries. He ultimately came to the Phoenix Diocese in 1974 and, after five years at three parishes, was incardinated into the diocese.

He spent another decade in active ministry, largely at Holy Family Parish in Phoenix and St. Mary Parish in Chandler before retiring in 1988. Fr. Krynen came out of retirement in 1990 to bring a priestly presence to St. Michael Parish in Gila Bend and St. Mary Mission in Yarnell.

He retired again in 1994 and called Resurrection Parish in Tempe his home until his death. Fr. Krynen regularly celebrated Mass there and, at least at one point, played chess weekly with Fr. Bruce Downs.