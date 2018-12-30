Complete My Joy – Resources

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted released a 60-something page apostolic exhortation, “Complete My Joy,” on the Feast of the Holy Family.
We thought we’d share some related resources we ran across from our friends in the Catholic media on growing in family holiness:
- 7 ways your domestic church can imitate the Holy Family’s virtues (National Catholic Register)
- Holiness in ordinary families (Catholic Exchange)
- Pope: Healing family wounds (Catholic News Agency)
- 2019 Faith Goal Guide includes simple prayer guide for families (Katie Warner)
Make it a new tradition to consecrate your family to the Holy Family on the #FeastoftheHolyFamily!https://t.co/wGb1ffzojI
— CatholicLink English (@catholiclink_en) December 30, 2018
- Sacramental prep for parenthood? (National Catholic Register)
- Honoring the family (OSV Newsweekly)
- Oración al la Sagrada Familia (ACI Prensa)
- The Holy Family grew too (Formed… if you or your parish subscribe)