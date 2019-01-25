State of the Campaign for January 2019

St. John Paul II Catholic High School testifies to the faith of the people of Phoenix and to the amazing power of God through the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign.

In January 2017, Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted broke the ground where once agricultural products were raised. Today, we are sowing the seeds of faith that will grow into the culture of the school. These seeds of faith did not start when the school opened doors in August.

The initial seeds of faith came from Servant of God Padre Eusebio Kino and others who, throughout the years, have invited people into a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Currently, the first year’s crop are freshmen and sophomores. These students are contributing to the school’s culture in many ways. They take religion, math, science, English and history. They are learning languages and studying philosophy. They are memorizing Greek and Latin root words and solving mathematical equations.

Learning in this new building during school hours and participating in sports and co-curricular activities after class, these students are pioneers. Since August, these students have set the first swimming records, competed in the first play-off games for volleyball and performed in the school’s first play, “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

#2 Lady Lions takes down #5 Phx College Prep to remain undefeated! 10-0! @Azcaaathletics pic.twitter.com/9wLyVhajLN — St. John Paul II Catholic High School (@jp2catholicaz) January 24, 2019

As principal of St. John Paul II Catholic, I continue to thank God for the sacrifices and prayers that pour forth because of the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign. Thank you for sowing seeds that will one day bear fruit in discipleship.