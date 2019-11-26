Solis Camerata and Catholic Phoenix are pleased to present “A Sacred Celtic Christmas,” 7 p.m., Dec. 20, at St. Joan of Arc, 3801 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032.

This concert will feature various chants, carols, and religious works from ancient and modern Celts from Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to Brittany, France and Catalonia and the Basques regions of Spain. These gorgeous Celtic Christmas melodies will warm your heart and fill your soul with the blessed spirit of the season.

Special thanks to the Catholic Community Foundation for its underwriting support for A Sacred Celtic Christmas.

Doors open for a pre-reception at 6:30 pm.

Reserve your free tickets at https://a_sacred_celtic_christmas.eventbrite.com