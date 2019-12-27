State of the Campaign: Leadership

A

s we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Phoenix, we remember the fidelity of Jesus and give thanks for the many gifts which He has bestowed upon us over the past half century.

As I reflect on these years, I give praise to God for the many men and women who laid the foundation of faith in the Diocese of Phoenix. Their leadership and the Lord’s promises fill me with hope for the future. Through our work of discipleship and evangelization today and tomorrow, we join with them in building on that foundation of faith.

The “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign would not have been possible without the leadership from men and women in our community who made up our campaign cabinet. They were among the first to accept an invitation to participate in the campaign, and their prayers and support have been invaluable throughout these last several years. I am so grateful for the many ways in which their leadership has been a witness of the love of Jesus in our community.

I am grateful, too, for all who have supported the campaign through their prayer and sacrificial giving. Through your witness to the love of Jesus, you too are leaders in your families, parishes, workplaces and communities.