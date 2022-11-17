The 17th annual Bill Folz Memorial Golf for Vocations Tournament established an all-time record on Thursday at the Legacy Golf Resort, raising over $77,000 to support vocations to the priesthood in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. The sold-out event included over 25 priests and seminarians who participated in the 18-hole, best ball format.

Following the tournament, a luncheon was held to award the golf winners and present the Vocations Cup Trophy to a parish, priest or individual that is a leader in supporting and promoting vocations in the diocese. This year’s Vocations Cup Trophy recipient was Father Greg Schlarb, pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale. The trophy is a scale model of a 1st century fishing boat similar to what Peter and Andrew used before they left their lives as fishermen to become ‘fishers of men’.

