NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: In what way does the Eucharist on Sunday feed you and satisfy you?

The Eucharist is food that truly satisfies the heart and the soul of those prepared and disposed to receive it.

We know that the nutrients in ordinary food eventually get absorbed into our bloodstream. If you’ve ever been deficient in iron — anemic — you know how exhausting it is. You’re tired, you’re weak, you get sick easily. You might even feel short of breath or dizzy, all because you don’t have enough iron in your blood.

So, it’s really wonderful to know that the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, are in a mystical sense, absorbed into our bloodstreams. When we have that love and mercy of Christ flowing in our veins, so to speak, we are healed, freed, empowered and strengthened. We find grace to face our fears and temptations.

Yes, the Eucharist, source and summit of our faith, is Food that truly satisfies.

