This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How will you be able to outwardly express your joy for the true purpose of Christmas this Season?

The joy of the Christmas season is beautifully expressed in some of our older Christmas carols that point to theological fundamentals. Consider “Hark the Herald Angels Sing which tells us Christ was “born that man no more may die” and that the Incarnation signals “God and sinners reconciled.”

And what about “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” for joy? “Let nothing ye dismay — remember Christ our Savior was born on Christmas day, to save us all from Satan’s power when we had gone astray…”

Yes, the cookies and the lights and the gifts bring lots of smiles but we have to remember what they are given in honor of, even if unwittingly. We have Christmas because a humble virgin said yes to God and gave birth in a lowly stable, setting in motion the salvific plan as Christ became man and dwelt among us. The Christ Child was laid in a manger and because of His birth, there’s hope for you and me.

Singing Christmas carols, sharing gifts and time with loved ones — these bring joy, but the real joy is knowing our redemption is at hand all because of a tiny Baby.

