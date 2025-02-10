By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — A Catholic’s vocation is to bring God to every aspect of one’s life: to work, the family and serving the community, Pope Francis said in a message.

“Do not be afraid and abandon yourselves” to God’s will, he said in the message sent to people taking part in a national congress on vocations in Spain.

“The Spirit will surprise you at every step,” inspiring believers “to reduce the distance that separates you from God and your brother or sister, to change your course and encounter Jesus in the embrace of the one to whom you are sent,” the pope wrote.

Members of lay movements and associations, religious congregations, bishops, diocesan staff and others working in vocations, formation and evangelization attended the congress in Madrid Feb. 7-9.

The theme, “For whom am I?” came from Pope Francis’ 2019 post-synodal apostolic exhortation “Christus Vivit” following the Synod on Young People.

In his message to the congress, released by the Vatican Feb. 7, the pope said his post-synodal document noted how often people waste time by asking themselves, “Who am I?” when the real question is: “For whom am I?”

“Of course, you are for God. But he has decided that you should also be for others, and he has given you many qualities, inclinations, gifts and charisms that are not for you, but to share with those around you,” he wrote, quoting from the document.

Referring to recent disasters in Spain, particularly the catastrophic flash floods in Valencia in 2024, and people’s contribution to relief efforts, the pope highlighted the “many testimonies of courage, solidarity, seeing that in this context what I have, what I am, has a concrete purpose: others.”

“When this is not the case, the bitterness is clear, the cry of the earth and of God who demands: ‘Were you not responsible for your brother or sister?'” he added.

Jesus’ invitation to the rich man, “Go, sell what you have, and give to (the) poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me,” is his invitation to everyone, whatever their vocation, the pope wrote.

“We are all stewards of the gifts of grace and nature that the Lord has given us, and our talents must be invested and earn interest, our possessions must be sold, so that its fruit may benefit others,” the pope wrote.

He asked the faithful to pray for the grace to be able to perceive others’ needs, and to “take God wherever he sends you, to the office, the family, the apostolate, service — that is our vocation.”