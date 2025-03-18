NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Third Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: Am I producing fruit? Would people be able to recognize that I am a Christian? In what way?

The Parable of the Fig Tree in the Gospel for the Third Sunday of Lent is a stark reminder that if we call ourselves Christian, there should be fruit in our lives— including the rich fruits of the Holy Spirit who empowers us to live out our baptismal call, bearing witness to Christ.

If we’re not yet producing fruit, it may be that we need to be reconciled to the Lord. Lent is the perfect time to seek out the sacrament of Reconciliation. The healing, grace and freedom we find there will enable us to resist temptation and live a fruitful Christian life.

