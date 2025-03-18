“The places that most need growth and strength and healing and renewal, that’s where Christ wants to love us particularly. And there’s a sacrament for that.”

Confession can often feel like an obligation or a place of shame, but after hearing Fr. Paul Sullivan’s radio interview on The Bishop’s Hour, you’re going to want to run to the confessional to receive the gentle mercy and understanding love of Jesus the Healer.

“We’re human and we have to gently reverence our humanity and acknowledge that,” said Fr. Sullivan. “And there’s the Lord in the sacrament of confession gently saying, ‘I restore you, I forgive you… I know you’re not perfect, but I’ll be here waiting for you…’

“The Lord never tires of restoring or forgiving you.”

Fr. Sullivan joins co-hosts Jennifer Ellis and Joyce Coronel for an engaging conversation on the Scriptural roots of confession, the immense and often unseen graces of receiving the sacraments and helpful tips for discerning when it’s time to approach Jesus in the confessional.

To listen to the full episode, click here. (Conversation with Fr. Sullivan begins at 33:40)