More than 6,000 children and adults in the Diocese of Phoenix have received the sacrament of confirmation in the past six weeks alone. According to diocesan records, around 25-percent of those anointed are adults, which is a 10-to-15-percent increase in the past three-to-five years.

Bishop John Dolan began confirmation season at seven parishes in the northern region of the diocese, including El Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., San Francisco de Asis in Flagstaff, Ariz., St. Joseph the Worker in Williams, Ariz., St. John Vianney in Sedona, Ariz., Immaculate Conception in Cottonwood, Ariz., St. Frances Cabrini in Camp Verde, Ariz., and St. Germain in Prescott, Ariz. Bishop Dolan most recently celebrated confirmation Masses at St. Louis the King in Glendale, Ariz., and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Phoenix.

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares and diocesan vicars and deans have also celebrated Masses conferring the sacrament to assist Bishop Dolan in the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese.

This is an exciting time for the Phoenix Diocese as thousands are strengthened and sealed with the Holy Spirit. Confirmations will continue through Sunday, the feast of Pentecost.