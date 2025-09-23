The 3rd Annual Catholic Night at Chase Field was a huge success on Friday evening (Sept. 19), as the Dioceses of Phoenix and Tucson came together for a night of faith, family and fun. The faithful were well represented throughout the stadium, with more than 3,400 tickets sold — an all time high for the popular event. Five dollars from every ticket went toward Catholic School Support 365.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School in Tempe, Ariz., which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, had three students from their school join Bishop John Dolan on the field prior to the game for the ceremonial first pitch. Plans are already under way for next year’s Catholic Night.