NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the First Sunday of Advent. Check out the question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection poses: How will I live each day in Advent in preparation for both Christmas and eternal life?

During Advent, it’s easy to swept up into a bit of a holiday frenzy and lose focus on what the season is all about: preparing our hearts to receive again the Newborn King, the Author of our salvation. It takes intentional planning to enter into the spirit of Advent which is meant to be a time of conversion, hope and prayerful preparation.

Are our hearts ready to receive Christ? Are we finding Him in those we encounter each day? Are we making room in our day for prayer?

This Sunday’s Gospel reminds us that our life here on Earth will one day end, either when God calls us home or when the Lord Jesus returns in glory at the end of time. None of us can know when either of those events will transpire.

Advent is a wonderful time to take advantage of the many opportunities for the sacrament of Reconciliation. A heart that’s prepared to meet the Lord is a heart that’s not scared.

