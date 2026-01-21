NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by visiting the Diocese of Phoenix website: https://dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us: How are you a light for the world?

In this Sunday’s Gospel, we’ll hear about how Jesus calls us to be the salt of the Earth and light to the world. What exactly did He mean by that?

Salt has been used for centuries as a way to preserve food and prevent decay. Salt also gives flavor to food. In the same way, our Christian faith is meant to strengthen and enliven the faith of those around us by bringing the hope, joy and love of God into everyday life.

We’re also called to bring the light of Christ into every encounter we have with others, sharing His hope and peace. How will you accomplish that this week? How will you bring the light of Christ to the world? Ask Jesus to show you the way and lean on Him for your strength.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

