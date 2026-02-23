NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark the Second Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: This Lent, in what way am I allowing God to interrupt—disrupt — my normal way of life?

Lent is a season the Church gives us to repent of our sins and draw closer to God. If we accept the invitation to do that, we’ll experience spiritual growth and a deeper sense of joy with the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

God is inviting us through the three pillars of Lent (prayer, fasting, and almsgiving) to allow His grace, mercy and love to transform our lives. In a sense, Lent is a season to shake things up a bit. It’s been said that a true disciple of Jesus is willing to change his schedule. Are you making more room for Him in your day this Lent?

Don’t let this season go by without digging deep and seeing where God is calling you to follow Him in a more radical way.

Don't let this season go by without digging deep and seeing where God is calling you to follow Him in a more radical way.

