NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Which shepherd are we listening to?

We live in a noisy world. Unless we’re very intentional about it, the trap of constant input from news headlines, music, entertainment, social media, text messages and more can dominate our consciousness. It’s almost like we’re afraid of silence.

And yet God speaks to us in the silence. Think of the iconic passage in 1 Kings 19 where Elijah is waiting for the Lord to speak. He’s buffeted by an earthquake, fire and fierce wind — yet the Lord is not to be found in any of that, as powerful as He is.

Instead, our Lord speaks to Elijah in a “still, small voice,” in the quiet. In the silence.

Our Shepherd’s voice can easily be drowned out by the “earthquakes” of our modern life. Let’s take time in the silence today to hear His voice. Let’s put down our phones and turn to the One who brings clarity and peace.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION