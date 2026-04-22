NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate Pentecost. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: In what way are you Christ to those around you?

In this Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus breathes on the Apostles and gives them the power to absolve sins.

By the Holy Spirit, we, too, are empowered to forgive those who have hurt us. In forgiving others, we help bring the peace of Christ into a broken and hurting world. Through the work of the Holy Spirit, we bring hope and healing to others. In offering mercy and forgiveness, we are the presence of Christ for others.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION