NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Sixth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: How did you recognize Jesus’ presence during your most difficult time? How did it help you to know that Jesus is with you?

As Catholics, we know that Jesus is truly present — Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity — in the Holy Eucharist. Receiving Him in Communion and sitting with Him in Adoration can be tremendously consoling.

We also recognize His presence in the love of dear family and friends who know Him and walk with us through our most challenging times.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION