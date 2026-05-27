For Dcn. Paul Graupmann, F.H.S., his conversion was a bit like that of St. Paul — sudden, swift and sure. And from there, his certainty that God had a purpose for his life led him to discern the priesthood with the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit.

Hit play to hear how an invitation to confession and a penance of five rosaries led this fallen-away U.S. Navy veteran to say “yes” to God’s unexpected and deeply fulfilling call for his life.

Dcn. Paul will be ordained to the priesthood at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., and will be joined by Dcn. Simon Ortiz, Dcn. Jeff Pooley and Dcn. Nathan Blanchard.

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