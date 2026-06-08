NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Am I aware that I have been sent as part in God’s plan for the salvation of all mankind? What is my part in that plan?

If you’ve been baptized, then you’ve been anointed as priest, prophet, and king. As such, you are called by Our Lord Jesus Christ to be His witness in the world, to share the love, hope and joy of the Gospel.

Many times, we’re tempted to think that’s a role that belongs only to certain “experts” when in fact evangelizing is something each one of us needs to embrace. You might consider starting your day by asking the Lord to show you how to radiate His kindness, tenderness and mercy to others in each encounter you have throughout the day. Lord Jesus, how can I bring Your peace into a broken world? How can I share Your love with my family, my co-workers, my neighbors?

When we begin to move this way in the world, people around us are attracted to it. Listen to them and get to know them. Evangelization happens in the context of relationships and through friendship.

Watch for the right opportunity and when someone asks your advice or wants to know why you are at peace, you’ll be able to honestly tell them, “I entrust everything to the Lord Jesus. He’s my Rock.” And, consider inviting them to your Christ in Our Neighborhood group!

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION