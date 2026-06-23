NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: How does your church support the suffering? How could you participate and pour yourself out by doing God’s work today?

Many of our parishes have a St. Vincent de Paul conference, an excellent means of reaching the poor who live in our own neighborhoods. These conferences often operate a food pantry where food boxes are organized and distributed to the needy. Volunteering for or joining the conference is an effective way to serve those who are suffering.

Our parishes offer many such opportunities to go outside of ourselves and think of others such as the ministry of care that brings Communion to the homebound or hospitalized. Check your parish website or bulletin to see what other ministries might be available for you to join.

It’s often been said that serving others selflessly is a pathway to joy. God made us for joy and invites us to serve as Jesus did when He washed the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION