NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Do you know and fully follow all Church teachings? Are there any that you struggle with?

In this passage from this Sunday’s Gospel of Matthew, Jesus asks the Apostles, “Who do you say that I am?” Peter’s famous reply, “You are the Christ, the son of the living God,” led to his being established as the first pope.

When it comes to embracing all that the holy Catholic Church teaches, it’s not hard to see the counter-cultural effort required of us. Love our enemies? Forgive our persecutors? Abide by the Church’s teachings on marriage? We might be tempted to complain that the Church should “get with the times.”

And yet, when we surrender ourselves completely to the Lord, body, mind and soul, His Holy Spirit empowers us to live, not according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. The teachings of the Church are not meant to enslave us. On the contrary, they are there to protect us and guard us from falling into serious sin. When we do things God’s way, we find freedom and peace.

Even when we do fall, Christ stands ready to forgive those who repent and turn to Him. If you’re struggling with an aspect of Church teaching, you’re not alone. Ask the Lord to empower you to live by the Spirit. Find a priest, deacon or trusted Catholic advisor to help clear up and resolve any difficulties you may be experiencing with Church teaching.

Let us echo the faithful proclamation of St. Peter: You are the Christ, the son of the Living God!

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION