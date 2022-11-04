PHOENIX — At the 2022 virtual Night of Hope, Barbara Rechterman announced a generous gift in support of Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools. For every dollar given to the Catholic School Support 365 fund, Rechterman Family Charities will match with their own gift, dollar for dollar, up to a million dollars.

The Diocese of Phoenix recognizes Rechterman Family Charities as a Guardian of Hope for this year’s Night of Hope. Thank you for supporting Catholic education!

Double your gift now!