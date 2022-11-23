By Nathan Caviness, General Manager, Queen of Heaven and Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Homes

Advent is upon us. As we enter this season of reflection, hope, and joy, many among us are also experiencing grief.

At Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, we understand that the holiday season can be a difficult time for those who are missing their loved ones, whether the loss was recent or happened many years ago. That’s why, every year, we take the opportunity on the first Saturday of Advent to celebrate the lives of those who have returned to the Creator.

Please join us for our annual Memorial Mass on December 3 Mass, fellowship, and refreshments will take place at the following locations on December 3 from 10 a.m.: Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Avondale

Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Phoenix

Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Mesa

St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Phoenix

At our annual Memorial Mass, which you can learn more about below, we come together as a community of faith to reflect and pray. While this is an important tradition for all Catholics, it is especially powerful for those who are mourning a recent loss. That’s because, when grief is shared, it is lightened. When we connect with others who are also suffering, we are providing comfort for one another much as Christ does for us in our time of need.

We can take solace in knowing that, for the deceased, life has only changed. It has not ended. When we come together to pray during Advent, we are sharing this blessed gift, as well as hope in the coming birth of Jesus our Savior and all that means for people of faith. Thanks to God’s greatest blessing, we can find peace in knowing we will be reunited with our loved ones in eternal life.

For many who have been distant from the Church, our annual Memorial Mass also offers the opportunity for families to reconnect with God. By letting Him into our hearts, we can fully experience the significance of the season of Advent.

Wherever you are in your grief and in your relationship with the Lord, I hope you’ll join us on December 3. In the spirit of the Catholic tradition, all are welcome.

I wish you many blessings this Christmas.