Bishop John Dolan continued his tour of high schools in the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix today as part of his “Listening Tour,” visiting St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix. In addition to meeting with students, faculty, and staff, he celebrated Mass with the student body and toured the campus.

St. Mary’s High School is the first and oldest Catholic secondary school in Arizona. Founded in 1917, they bring an outstanding Catholic liberal arts education to a diverse population of students.

