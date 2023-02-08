“He Waits For You”

The 12th annual Phoenix Diocesan Conference for Catholic Women was a successful day for all who attended. Held at Xavier College Preparatory on January 28, 2023, the women were treated to a day of educational speakers.

Crystalina Evert, founder of Women Made New Ministries and the Chastity Project, spoke of transformation, healing, and the spiritual battles women face in their daily lives. Mary Hasson, co-founder of the Person and Identity Project, spoke of gender dysphoria in today’s culture and our identity rooted in the Eucharist. Bishop James Wall of Gallup, NM, shared his apostolic exhortation, Sacra Mysteria Venerari, as well as personal anecdotes about the Eucharist. Fr. Harold Escarcega from Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral inspired the Catholic women with the importance of Reconciliation and Adoration to sustain and reinforce them in the world today.

Women were also blessed with the opportunity to participate in adoration together, attend confession, and even stay for the vigil Mass with Bishop Nevares.

In addition to the customary “swag” bag, equipped this year with blessed salt and holy water, six beautiful raffle baskets gave women an opportunity to bring home an “extra” special prize from the conference. The women were also able to browse Catholic vendors to purchase books, jewelry, shirts, and religious art or learn of Catholic ministries in the diocese of which to avail services.

The event is organized yearly by the Catholic Women of Phoenix, a 501c3 organization, who tirelessly work together to host the conference each year. For more information, find them at cwphx.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.