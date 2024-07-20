There’s a lot to see here at the National Eucharistic Congress, so I thought I’d take a break from the usual reporting and provide a taste of what it’s been like through this pilgrim’s eyes.

Between liturgies, speakers, exhibits, breakout sessions, small-group discussions and working your way through massive crowds, to say it’s been busy would be an understatement. Actually, it’s been exhilarating. I shouldn’t be able to function on this little sleep and basically a steady diet of turkey sandwiches and chips. A heady combination of adrenaline and grace are driving me, that’s for sure.

The exhibit hall in the Indianapolis Convention Center feels like Catholic Disneyland and the revival sessions in the stadium at night portend a foretaste of Heaven. So, here’s my take on the experience so far. (Spoiler alert: It’s awesome.)

Things that made me smile : Finding an Our Lady of Guadalupe plush toy in the expo hall, a must-buy for a certain granddaughter; watching as three religious sisters in their gorgeous light blue habits ministered to a man sitting in the street begging for change; seeing lots of old friends unexpectedly reunited and embracing each other in joy.

Things that made me think : Listening to Dr. Scott Hahn expound upon how the New Testament must be read in light of the Old Testament and then demonstrate that if the Eucharist is just a meal then Calvary is simply an execution (it’s not.) Hearing Fr. Robert Spitzer explain how God collapses time in order to make the sacrifice of Calvary present at the Last Supper and then also present at every Mass.

Things that brought me tears of joy : Sitting in an absolutely packed stadium with 51,000 Catholics singing How Great is Our God at the top of their lungs; watching as hundreds of children and young people ran toward the stage to take part in the Revival; praying during Adoration as Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., had us repeat over and over: “Jesus, I believe in Your love for me.”

Things that encouraged me : Noticing that no matter how crowded it was or how long the lines were, everyone seemed so happy, respectful and patient; seeing lots of young people and young families joyfully participating; meeting a religious sister from Nicaragua who has a deep devotion to St. Frances Cabrini and a burning desire to share her message of faith; watching as smiling religious sisters guided us into long lines for Confession with one of the 50 priest-confessors.

Things that challenged me : Hearing Fr. Mike Schmitz tell us of the great need we all have of repentance; kneeling on the concrete (today I bought a kneeling pad that boldly states REVIVAL STARTS HERE. Amen to that.)

Things that made me laugh : Hearing a musician at an outdoor concert try to lead a few onlookers in song. Um, they just weren’t repeating after him. ‘Is this a revival or a funeral?” he prodded. Hearing the sales rep at one booth showing off a monk-made casket. “One size fits all!”

