Bishop Barron, Jonathan Roumie wow crowd at stadium

They came in droves from across the U.S. for five days packed with inspiration, and on day four of the National Eucharistic Congress, Catholics took to the streets for a colorful eucharistic procession that stretched more than a mile.

Pilgrims, many in matching, Catholic-themed T-shirts, lined the streets as hundreds of religious sisters, priests, deacons and seminarians marched past. Wave upon wave of youthful seminarians in white surplices poured by onlookers.

“We love you! Thank you for your vocation!” the crowd called out as communities of religious sisters with their distinctive habits waved and sang hymns. Many of the onlookers recognized priests, deacons and sisters and shouted greetings.

Children who had made their First Communion during the last year were also part of the procession, wearing their finery as they dropped rose petals on the asphalt street.

And then came the star of the show: Jesus Christ, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.

The gleaming monstrance containing the Eucharist was borne on a canopy-topped trailer as seminarians walked just ahead of the vehicle swinging censers that released clouds of fragrant incense.

Many in the crowd knelt on the sidewalk in reverence as the monstrance containing the Eucharist passed and the wide procession made its way toward the Indiana War Memorial. Others followed along behind, waving banners of the Virgin Mary, the Eucharist and the Sacred Heart. Matachines in their native attire danced to drums and groups of the faithful pushed strollers, prayed the rosary and sang hymns.

As the faithful filled in the grassy area around the memorial, clergy, including Cardinal Cristophe Pierre, Bishop Andrew Cozzens and Bishop Robert Barron, were atop the steps of the memorial.

Bishop Cozzens led the crowd in prayer: “Millions of people in our cities are living lives of quiet desperation. They haven’t been invited and we know You want all people to walk in this procession. We will walk with them. Let us be Your body in the world. Fill us with Your Spirit and empower us to witness to You.”

Being Monica

All of this took place after morning and early afternoon sessions at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Saturday. That’s where participants heard talks on Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Eucharist and feminine genius, and the biblical theology of the Eucharist.

Curtis Martin, founder of Fellowship of Catholic University Students, spoke to participants in the renewal track about those who are no longer practicing their Catholic faith.

He encouraged them to weep, pray, fast and give alms on behalf of their loved ones. He drew a distinction between reaching loved ones and others we encounter. For our loved ones, we must have the tenacity of Monica and for others, we need to be like Ambrose who lead Augustine to faith in Christ, Martin said.

“I really believe God wants you to be Monica for everybody in your life that you know and love and to be ready to be Ambrose when called.”

The Gospel, Martin said, still works today. “The crisis that our culture today is not because Jesus is less relevant. He has never been more relevant,” Martin said. “We have the best story in the world. Not only is it fascinating and compelling, it’s true.”

Between sessions, congress-goers visited a replica of the Shroud of Turin (after braving a two-hour wait in line), a eucharistic miracles exhibit, or the giant hall packed with vendors, religious communities and activities for young children.

Confessions continued with more than 50 confessors and perpetual adoration continued across the street from the convention center at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Local connection

The evening session at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, featured Catholic composer and musician Matt Maher, arguably one of the most popular contemporary Christian music artists of the last decade or so. With roots in the Diocese of Phoenix — Maher was on staff at St. Timothy Parish in Mesa back in 1999 — the crowd was electrified by his performance of The Lord’s Prayer and fan favorites like How Great Is Our God. Many sang along, raising their hands and swaying.

All of that was a precursor to Jonathan Roumie taking the stage. The well-known actor portrays Jesus in the blockbuster television series The Chosen and spoke movingly of his Catholic faith. He also poked a little fun at himself.

“Jesus,” he said as he pointed toward the ceiling. “Pretend Jesus” as he pointed to himself.

Roumie said he had just come from filming season 5 of The Chosen and working the Last Supper scene. He read from the Bread of Life Discourse from the Gospel of John on his remarkable Middle-Eastern-accented Jesus voice (Roumie’s father was born in Egypt of Syrian descent.) “Playing Jesus Christ has been the greatest honor of my career and my life.

“The Eucharist is healing and peace,” Roumie said. “It is His heart within me.”

Changing the world

Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota spoke following Roumie. Not an easy act to follow, he quipped. On a more serious note, he lauded the congress.

“I’ve been a priest 38 years and these days [of the National Eucharistic Congress] constitute some of the greatest days of my priesthood.”

Bishop Baron spoke about the potential for the Eucharistic Revival to bring new energy and life to the Church.

“Your Christianity is for the world. Our Christianity is not for us — it is not a private possession. It’s meant to conform us to Christ who gave Himself to the world.”

He mused about what would happen if the 70 million Catholics in the U.S. began to live their faith dramatically so as to spread the Gospel. He noted that although members of religious communities are called to lives of poverty, chastity and obedience, all the faithful have that same calling, though it looks a bit different. Bishop Barron cited Servant of God Dorothy Day who once complained the Church had a two-tiered spirituality.

“She knew the laity too are called to poverty, chastity and obedience,” Bishop Barron said. The poverty of the laity is not like that of a monk but entails detachment. To live chastely is “to bring one’s sexuality under the aegis of love” never seeing another person as the means to an end.

“The laity are called to obedience, too. That’s where you find your holiness.”

Bishop Barron challenged the crowd to take the inspiration and dynamism of the congress back to their homes, parishes and community.

“Bring the light of Christ to the world. This revival will be a failure if we don’t stream from this place and change the world.”