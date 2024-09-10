New house becomes the third in home-based seminary approach

Ten men who are studying to become priests for the Diocese of Phoenix will have a new place to call home.

St. Mary’s House, based at St. Mary’s Basilica, next to the downtown Phoenix Diocesan Pastoral Center, is the third house to be established in the local seminary underway for the Diocese of Phoenix. St. Mary’s House will officially open with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 1. A fourth, St. Joseph’s House, is under development and will house seminarians for their theology studies. All four local houses will form Nazareth Seminary for the Diocese of Phoenix.

The 50 seminarians for the Diocese of Phoenix for the 2024-2025 school year is the highest total for the diocese ever.

Fr. Kurt Perera, director of vocations for the Diocese of Phoenix, and Fr. Clement Attah, VC, will serve as formators at St. Mary’s House. The role of a formator is to accompany seminarians in their journey of priestly formation. A formator advises, guides and advocates for the seminarian and helps him navigate the years-long process involved in becoming a priest, making sure milestones are met.

Seminarians residing at St. Mary’s House will attend classes at Mary College at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., where they’ll study philosophy.

Record number of seminarians

Back in 2019, the Phoenix Diocese established Nazareth House, the first stop for men discerning priesthood. Located in a repurposed convent, Nazareth House is adjacent to St. Gregory’s Parish and a mile from Phoenix College. Around half a dozen men reside in the home alongside Fr. Paul Sullivan, rector of the Phoenix seminary, and Fr. Chauncey Winkler. Both serve as formators.

Previously, men studying to become priests were sent off for formation and academic work. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has shifted the norm to a household model in recent years. Under these new norms developed by the USCCB, there are four stages of formation: propaedeutic (meaning preparatory), discipleship, configuration and vocational synthesis.

How is it that the Diocese of Phoenix has a record number of men studying and preparing to become priests? Fr. Perera pointed to a combination of factors. For one thing, a post-COVID atmosphere means more opportunities to reach out.

“We are able to host more vocation events such as weekend retreats, discernment groups, and vocation fairs and/or days,” Fr. Perera said. “With the local seminary being established, having the seminarians be seen and recognized more visibly through parish visits has helped increase awareness, too.”

Newman Centers and their chaplains at Grand Canyon University, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University have also been a source of vocations, Fr. Perera said. And, pastors, alongside groups like the Serra Club and SOS (Support our Seminarians) are encouraging people to pray for vocations.

That’s crucial, because, even given the highest number of men in seminary in diocesan history, more are needed. With 2 million Catholics living in the Diocese of Phoenix “we are still under the rate of attrition,” Fr. Perera said. The number of priests who are dying or retiring is greater than the 50 seminarians Phoenix currently has.

“Really, we should be around the 70-80 seminarian mark for a diocese of 2 million Catholics. But we are praying for the Lord to send more and are really excited we have 50 seminarians this year for the first time in history.”

Spirituality Year at OLPH

Meanwhile, the second year at Our Lady of Perpetual Help House in Scottsdale, Ariz., is in progress with Fr. Will Schmid, lead formator, and nine seminarians. At the OLPH House, seminarians undergo what’s known as their spirituality year. It’s a phase that features time for more intense prayer and reflection and a lighter academic load at Mary College. Men learn to be comfortable with silence and engage in healthy forms of recreation.

“I think we’ve been able to really see growth from our guys in those areas,” Fr. Schmid said. “It’s been really beautiful.” The spirituality year many Phoenix diocesan seminarians and priests experienced at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver was a major influence in shaping the program at OLPH House.

“You look at the great foundation to build off of — St. John Vianney seminary is amazing — and we tried to replicate that as far as possible in our diocese.”

Last May as Fr. Schmid led his band of seminarians on a three-week trek through the California missions — a mini Camino of sorts — he saw a brotherhood continuing to develop among the men during the 240 mile walk.

“It’s a pretty powerful experience,” Fr. Schmid said. “I mean there’s no time apart from each other … and so seeing the friendships deepen and seeing the conversations … the preparation made it possible for this to go so well.”

With the growing emphasis on seminarian formation through a house model, the Blessed Mother’s role in the journey remains pivotal.

“In many ways, Mary is guiding us to that sense that formation begins in a home. Really, the most important home is the home with her and her Son,” Bishop John Dolan said.

“That’s the home that we want and the kind of home we’re striving for with Nazareth Seminary.”

Stages of Formation

Nazareth House (1-2 years)

Propaedeutic Stage

Men will work toward their collegiate degrees while beginning their spiritual formation and discernment process. During these first years, they will study at Phoenix College and Mary College at Arizona State University in Tempe.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help House (1 year)

Propaedeutic Stage

Seminarians will spend one year in intense spiritual and human formation. During the Spirituality Year the men step back from the modern world to dive deeper into scripture and spiritual life. This stage ends with a 30-day poverty immersion experience.

St. Mary’s House (2+ years)

Discipleship Stage

Seminarians study philosophy and continue to grow in their relationship with the Lord through prayer, meditation and in community with one another. They spend time in parishes across the diocese, and in outreach to the marginalized, ending in a 30-day silent retreat.

St. Joseph’s House (3.5+ years)

Configuration Stage

Seminarians complete theology studies and model their life after Jesus in preparation for priesthood. At completion, the seminarians will be ordained transitional deacons and assigned to a parish where they will begin to adapt to a pastoral setting.