Amid growing political tensions, only heightened by a scheduled presidential debate Sept. 10, Bishop John Dolan joined his counterparts from six other Christian denominations to lead their flocks in praying for peace ahead of the elections on Monday at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“This tension has created division and hatred and some quite vile comments. A lot of this has to do with fear more than anything,” Bishop Dolan told the interfaith congregation at the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Angels – part of the Franciscan Renewal Center.

“Jesus, Himself, says, ‘Fear is useless. What is needed is faith.’ We are called to elevate the Christian enterprise so that we might participate in a mission toward communion and not division,” the bishop added, quoting Mark 5:36. “Division begins with fear. Division begins with anxiety. Anxiety leads to hatred and hurtfulness.”

The vigil was the first of three scheduled throughout the state ahead of the Nov. 5 elections. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Tucson, Ariz., a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Grand Canyon Synod, will host the second prayer vigil, “Harden Not Our Hearts,” on Oct. 14. Sun City Christian Church, a part of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Arizona, will host the final vigil, “Loving Our Neighbor,” on Nov. 4.

“We sing the song ‘They’ll Know We Are Christians by Our Love.’ If we’re singing that, and we’re not acting on that then it’s probably going to be a song that is a one-hit wonder – it doesn’t mean anything, it doesn’t connect,” said Bishop Dolan.

Jeanette Griswold, who regularly attends the Franciscan church, said she appreciated the faith leaders coming together and challenged her fellow laypeople to pray for and promote peace every day.

“If we have anger in our hearts, then we’re not going to spread peace,” she said. “If we say the Prayer of St. Francis every day or something similar to that, then it helps promote that peace within us. If we start every day and just thank God for the peace in our hearts, eventually it will show up.”

St. Francis of Assisi’s influence extends beyond the host church. He has long been recognized as a patron saint of peace by Christians of all denominations. During the service, the community prayed together the renowned “Prayer of St. Francis” for peace he inspired.

“We do hope that our patron saint will touch our hearts that we will be peaceful people,” Fr. Page Polk, OFM, rector of Our Lady of the Angels said. “Francis was not only a peaceful man but he was ecumenical. He had great respect for all of God’s people.”

Coming together and sharing space in the sanctuary allowed the faith leaders to model unity to the faithful, said the Right Rev. Jennifer Reddall, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, which includes most of the state except the Navajo Reservation.

“Jesus taught us that we are one, and sometimes I don’t want to be one with somebody else but Jesus calls me back to remember that fundamental unity,” Bishop Reddall said.

That unity becomes important when facing divisions within communities, congregations or even within families, she said.

“Church is one of the places where you can come and be with people who are different than you. It’s one of the places where we gather around the altar with people who are different from us in politics,” Bishop Reddall said. “We still have to come together at that altar no matter who wins the election and no matter what gets passed. We’re going to come together in front of Jesus and … remember His body broken and His blood shed for all of us, not just for the people we agree with.”

The Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood, executive director of the Arizona Faith Network, said that the prayer vigil fits in with the network’s mission to unite people of faith for the common good. The Arizona Faith Network has several initiatives lined up, including hosting a forum of Arizona Corporation Commission candidates, educational sessions about different ballot initiatives and inviting volunteers to serve as “Peacekeepers at the Polls.”

“The standard for peacemaking and peacekeeping is not that we all vote the same way or have the same opinion on every proposition or every issue or candidate that’s on the ballot,” said Rev. Sexton-Wood. “The standard for us as people of faith is that we know that loving our neighbor, loving our God is more important than any candidate and any policy. To fracture our communities and to cause violence because we disagree with ways that other people are voting is really just not and should not be in our nature as people of faith.”

Other Christian communities represented on Monday include the Presbyteries of Grand Canyon and de Cristo, The United Methodist Church, Desert Southwest Conference and the Southwest Conference of the United Church of Christ.

In politically tense moments, it can be easy to forget that God is bigger than the divisions and the fears, Bishop Dolan said. On a practical level, Christians can not only pray for peace but proactively work to de-escalate that fear.

“If we’re abiding in fear versus abiding in love, we’re just going to disintegrate, we’re going to dissolve, and we’re going to crumble; we’re just going to live in that world of divisiveness — that’s not healthy,” Bishop Dolan added, elaborating on his remarks during the service.

“What is needed is faith, and, ultimately, what is needed, is love. God doesn’t want us to hurt ourselves, breaking down our families or our relationships that we’ve had with friends. Let’s be about love. Let’s be about faith. Let’s be about peace.”

Link to watch livestream Monday, September 9, 2024 (4:45pm) – VIGILS for PEACE – “Faith Over Fear” (youtube.com)