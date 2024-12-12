Last week, Students at St. Mary Basha Catholic School (SMB) spread Christmas cheer at the annual SMB Santa Shop, a unique experience that shifts the focus from receiving gifts to the joy of giving for our students.

During the school day, students shop with their homeroom classes, selecting thoughtful gifts for their loved ones. This allows them to surprise their families on Christmas morning with presents they’ve chosen themselves. The shop, transformed into a winter wonderland, offers a wide variety of affordable, high-quality items, including toys, candles, mugs and ornaments.

What sets the SMB Santa Shop apart is its commitment to affordability for all students. Dedicated staff and parent volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year, starting December 26th, to curate, organize, and run the shop. This year-round effort allows the school to secure high-quality items at reduced costs, making the shop accessible to all students.

“The Santa Shop is more than just a fun shopping experience,” said Katie Lyon, Principal of St. Mary Basha Catholic School. “It’s an opportunity for our students to practice generosity, use their math skills to budget their money and support local charities. By giving back to the community, they learn the true meaning of Christmas.”

Proceeds from the shop support future Santa Shop initiatives, providing seed money for the following year. Additionally, funds are used to purchase gift bags, which the students decorate, for Project Christmas Orange, an outreach program for those experiencing homelessness. Leftover perishable items are donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and local animal shelters. Finally, toys and games are donated to support SMB Student Council’s annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Seton Catholic Preparatory High School and SMB families generously donated many items and supplies, contributing to the shop’s success and delighting student shoppers. The Junior High Ceramics elective class, under the guidance of Art Teacher Mrs. McElroy, added a special touch by creating unique, handmade ornaments.

All of these efforts make the SMB Santa Shop possible, which exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas by fostering generosity, promoting community engagement and providing an opportunity for students to experience the joy of giving.