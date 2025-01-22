In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of December By The Catholic Sun - Jan 22, 2025 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in December 2024 Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of November PARTNERS Lights on and food in fridge PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of October