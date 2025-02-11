Deviating from the traditional music often heard during the weekly televised Mass from Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral, in Phoenix, the Umoja Gospel Youth Choir from St. Josephine Bakhita Mission Parish led attendees and viewers in worship, singing music derived from African-American spirituals as part of the Diocese of Phoenix’s first-ever Black History Month Mass celebrated on Feb. 9.

“Enslaved people denied earthly freedom still found the liberation in the Gospel. Their spiritual songs like ‘Wade in the Water’ and ‘Swing Low Sweet Chariot,’ and our closing song today, ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,’ they were not just points of music,” said Bishop John Dolan in his homily. “They were prayers, affirmations of faith and cries of justice.”

Black History Month began in 1970 as a way to acknowledge the contributions of Black Americans and people of African descent across the globe. The worship aid featured images of Venerable Augustus Tolton, the first openly Black priest in the U.S., Servant of God Thea Bowman, the religious sister who famously exhorted the U.S. bishops to accept Black culture and Daniel Rudd, the founder of the American Catholic Tribune, the first national Black or Catholic newspaper in the U.S.

The day before, new stained-glass windows were unveiled at St. Josephine Bakhita Mission Parish in Phoenix that featured St. Josephine herself and St. Peter Claver along with the six African-American candidates for sainthood: Servants of God Julia Greeley and Sr. Thea Bowman and Venerables Pierre Toussaint, Fr. Augustus Tolton and Mothers Henriette Delille and Mary Lange.

“Everyone was so pleased with the windows, and at least for me, it reminds me of the passage in Hebrews where, ‘I’m moved by this great crowd of witnesses,’ so we have around us these great holy men and women that have persevered in the faith,” said Fr. Andrew McNair, pastor of St. Josephine Bakhita and director of the diocese’s Office of Black Catholic Ministry. “Each one in their own way reflects an aspect of Christ, reflects the love of Christ, the heart of Christ, the will of Christ, and it’s wonderful because behind each you can find a catechetical moment.”

Reflecting on the first reading in which the Seraphim cried out “Holy, holy, holy,” Bishop Dolan noted the story of Black Americans who have clung to hope in the midst of darkness.

“The Seraphim’s cry reminds us that God’s glory is not confined to the heavens. It fills the entire earth,” he said. “It is present in every nation and every people and every story, including the story of Black Americans whose faith has been a beacon of light through the centuries of struggle.”

The bishop recognized that the Church has been slow to address the challenge of racism within its ranks and in society at large.

“Black History Month is a reminder to us that we’ve come a long way in this country but we’ve got a long way to go. It’s more than just a Catholic thing, it’s a broader reality that we’re facing within our Church and within this nation,” he said. “Our Catholic Church, as much as we proclaim the Gospel of justice and peace, we were ‘Johnny Latecomers’ as well on acknowledging the horrors of slavery and the lack of rights for African Americans and Africans.”

The liturgy included a procession led by the Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary Court and Council 369. The organization is the only Catholic lay fraternal organization for African Americans, and the men’s and women’s units are the only ones in the state of Arizona.

“We will always have hardships but through it all we have to keep going because that is what me and my people have always done,” said Tracy Aikens, a member of Court 369 who served as a lector for the Mass. “We just got to keep pushing forward no matter what.”

Keristiane Dugar led the Umoja choir, derived from the Swahili word for “unity.” That unity is visible in the multicultural choir. Dugar said she appreciated being able to showcase their talents and allow the diocese to see “the gifts that are inside of them.”

“We just thank God for allowing us as a family to be able to give back to these young kids and for the parents being so supportive, and the kids just being so open to wanting to sing for God,” Dugar said.

Sr. Yolanda Mendoza, IBVM, told the Sun that she never gets up early for Mass but chose to that day so that she could listen to the choir.

“I lived in Africa for nine months, and I love to go to a Mass where they’re singing and clapping and just the joy of the African music,” said Sr. Mendoza, who serves on the three-woman leadership team overseeing the Loreto Sisters’ U.S. Region. “It lifts my soul so I wanted to be there today, especially for that.”