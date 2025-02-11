Courtesy of the Diocese of Tucson Tucson-February 11, 2025—Pope Francis has named Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger as the next Archbishop of Detroit. The priests, deacons, religious women and men of the Diocese of Tucson as well as the Pastoral Center staff and all the lay faithful of the diocese enthusiastically congratulate Archbishop-elect Weisenburger on his appointment by Pope Francis. Archbishop-elect Weisenburger will be greatly missed as he has served our diocese generously and with the care of a good shepherd since his arrival in 2017. His prayerful leadership over these past seven years has benefitted our Catholic community in many ways. He will be remembered for his zeal for vocations, for deepening the faith of the young, and his concern for our struggling parishes.

The archbishop-elect will have a press conference at 10:00 a.m. today in Detroit (8:00 a.m. Tucson time). The press conference can be accessed from the Archdiocese of Detroit website https://www.aod.org/archbishop-elect?utm_campaign=Clergy%20Communications&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8rTJema_eeWCfgUS63UuF1g7rRQwkqGW_aTeEIvdfLx9Aq1LgdgyPPuK5VHbmZWrWutyMlH-tgP3EILMGQQSw46KZHQA&_hsmi=346754951&utm_content=346754951&utm_source=hs_email

Archbishop-elect Weisenburger’s installation will take place on March 18, 2025, and his farewell Mass in Tucson will be celebrated at St. Augustine Cathedral on March 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Until Archbishop-elect Weisenburger leaves our diocese for his installation as Archbishop of Detroit, he will serve as the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Tucson.

At the time Archbishop-elect Weisenburger leaves our diocese, either an Apostolic Administrator will be appointed, or the College of Consultors will elect a Diocesan Administrator to lead the diocese until a new bishop is named. The amount of time it will take for the diocese to be given a new bishop is not known.