The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Valley of the Sun affiliate named Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix an “Unsung Mental Health Hero” on Thursday at the 9th Annual Giving Breakfast in Phoenix. Themed “Heroes Among Us: Shining a Light on Unsung Mental Health Heroes,” the event celebrated individuals and organizations making a profound impact in the mental health community.

Bishop Dolan opened the diocese’s first Office of Mental Health Ministry on Dec. 13, 2022, less than four months after he was installed as the Bishop of Phoenix. His efforts have been recognized nationally and internationally, including acknowledgment by the Vatican in Rome. Locally, the impact of the Office of Mental Health Ministry, which places an emphasis on education, accompaniment and advocacy, has been instrumental in breaking stigma and building community awareness and connection.

Many of the 94 parishes in the diocese have received Mental Health First Aid training and have established space for individuals to find accompaniment. An annual Mass of Remembrance is also held to honor loved ones who have died by suicide. Efforts to continue building the Office of Mental Health Ministry and its impact are ongoing.

This year’s breakfast recognized outstanding contributions from first responders, educators, and community leaders who have gone above and beyond to support mental health awareness and advocacy.

NAMI Valley of the Sun is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. Through education, advocacy, and support, NAMI VOS is committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health conditions. All programs are offered free of charge to ensure accessibility for all.

Photo: Jeffrey Bayer