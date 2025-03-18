For the first time in more than two years, the state of Arizona is set to execute an inmate on Wednesday, March 19.

The Office of Prison Ministries and the Office of Respect Life Ministries held a prayer vigil Tuesday night at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix led by Bishop Eduardo Nevares. A group of faithful gathered to pray for inmate, Aaron Gunches, the victim, the families and for an end to the death penalty.

Opposition to the death penalty is rooted in the Catholic Church’s teaching that every person is created in the image and likeness of God, imparting sacred dignity to all human life.

Ted Ebner, the coordinator of the Office of Prison Ministry who walks alongside those in prisons, jails and juvenile detention facilities, shared the impact of prison ministry.

“I tell the prisoners, you know [the penitent thief next to Jesus Christ on the cross] had one opportunity to fully commit to Christ, and he did it. So, if he can do that, you can definitely do this, and we can do it with you together,” he said.

Ebner also spoke about the necessity of providing every possible open door to mercy and conversion for the 112 inmates currently on death row in Arizona.

The Arizona Catholic Conference released a statement on March 11 in which the Diocese of Phoenix, Gallop and Tucson bishops spoke out in opposition to capital punishment.

“The execution of prisoners… may deny them a final chance at redemption and salvation. As Catholics we believe that all of us, including even the worst sinner, has a chance at forgiveness and to reconcile themselves with God as long as they live.”