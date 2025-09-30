Meet some resident faces and hear their reflections as SVdP celebrates the one-year anniversary of its workforce housing.

September 4 marked one year since St. Vincent de Paul opened Rosalie’s Place, the nonprofit’s first-ever workforce housing with 71 beds for unhoused adults who are working or actively seeking employment.

In its first year, Rosalie’s Place has already served 156 residents, with 136 securing employment and 67 moving into permanent housing!

The workforce housing program’s bold approach is proving successful with its three focus areas: Stable Housing. Stable Employment. Stable Finances. By providing a dedicated bed, three meals a day, financial management classes, skills training, case management, and more, Rosalie’s Place has and will continue to change lives.

“We recently held our first job fair, and watching the residents walk out of the interviews with huge smiles on their faces saying, ‘I got the job!’ was so amazing!” said Erinn Demario, SVdP’s workforce program manager who helps manage Rosalie’s Place. “You could feel the excitement when they described their new position. The whole day was such a celebration! Seeing those victories stays with you.”

Scroll down to meet some of the residents and hear in their own words how Rosalie’s Place has made a difference in their rehousing journey.

Christian Clark

“You can’t beat Rosalie’s Place. They give you confidence in [rebuilding your future] — that they can make it happen.”

Heaven Johnson

“Being here helped me receive peace, and finally save up and afford my own apartment and get a job without going through something traumatic.”

Jordon Madison

“My time at Rosalie’s has been great. I’m very fortunate to be here and happy to be able to engage with the program and try to grow. Rosalie’s has been supportive to my goals, whether it’s actively supporting them and me and my dog, or just allowing opportunities that I wouldn’t be exposed to outside.”

Alinda Nelson

“I love the community, being able to support each other. I think being here and having that support, we can literally walk right out and talk to a case manager or a service coordinator, there’s always somebody around that will help you or has just a smile for you or a minute to talk.”

Clarke Kane

“My favorite thing about Rosalie’s Place is just the fact that I’m able to start saving some money. Actually, today was my first basically full paycheck, so I actually was going to go into the bank after work tomorrow and open up a savings account, start putting some money in there. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that. It’s huge for me.”

Davincey Benally

“It’s made a difference in my life. My favorite parts are the access to laundry, the shower was always open. It’s a clean place, and they even have a case manager that works with you.”

Nicholas Romano

“The best thing so far is having people hear out your issues, concerns, and what your plans are to try to rebuild your life. For me, it was the first time in a shelter, and it’s good just having people listen to what you’re going through and understand where you’re coming from.”

Abraham Guzman

“I’ve just been absolutely impressed with the way that they operate here, the fact that they’re connected with the other agencies makes it very much easier for us as people that are looking for work. It’s an excellent program. I’m actually telling other people about it when they’re out there on the street. It made a difference in my housing journey absolutely overnight. It’s just unbelievable. The fact that we have a place to stay and the three meals and safety. It’s absolutely perfect.”

Darius Mitchell

“I love having a roof over my head and not being in the streets. I think Rosalie’s Place is a tremendous opportunity not a lot of people have gotten or won’t get, so I’m just blessed to have it.”

Jon Welch

“Rosalie’s has kept me off the street and given me some peace of mind so that I can focus on what I need to do. We’re working things out, and it’s nice to have somebody behind me to work help me.”

Mark Cox

“Rosalie’s gives you a chance to redeem things that you’ve done in the past. I get that little chance to save the money up so I can make a change in my life. I think it’s the only program that we have out here that does that. They care, and they want to see you succeed and have the patience to do it. That’s the difference.”