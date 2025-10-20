In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of September By The Catholic Sun - Oct 20, 2025 A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary embraces the grieving at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home. In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in September 2025 Share this:Tweet Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PARTNERS The first workiversary for Rosalie’s Place! PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of July PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of July