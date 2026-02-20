The University of Mary, in partnership with the Diocese of Phoenix, announced the launch of the Photina Center for Catholic Counseling, a new initiative dedicated to forming mental health professionals who are clinically trained and rooted in Catholic teaching on the dignity of the human person. This collaboration builds on the University of Mary’s existing Master of Science in Counseling program, which is fully online, available nationwide and grounded in the university’s authentic Catholic identity and commitment to faith-filled formation.

Located in downtown Phoenix, mere steps from the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the Photina Center will serve as an in-person hub for select educational offerings, professional development and community resources.

St. Photina is the name the Eastern Christian tradition ascribes to the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s Well. (Jn 4:4-42) The center draws inspiration from her encounter with Christ, which is the longest conversation Jesus has with anyone in the New Testament. In Jesus, she finds truth, healing and courage for joyful witness. Photina means “light,” embodying the center’s goal to illuminate paths of hope and healing for individuals, families and communities.

Responding to a Growing Need

Catholic dioceses, schools and parishes nationwide are grappling with rising mental health challenges among students, families and communities. As part of the University of Mary’s Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences, the Photina Center responds to this need by equipping counselors with the skills to deliver clinically sound care that aligns with the Church’s teachings, fostering holistic well-being rooted in faith.

“This initiative underscores the Church’s call to address mental health needs while forming professionals who honor the dignity, freedom and vocation of every person,” said University of Mary President Msgr. James Shea.

“Through our longstanding mission to serve the Church, the University of Mary is excited to partner with the Diocese of Phoenix in bringing academic rigor, Catholic fidelity and regional support to the American Southwest.”

Academic Programs and Formation

The center will offer in-person coursework for the University of Mary’s Catholic Anthropology Certificate, available to anyone in a helping ministry or profession, including area counseling students and other professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of the human person through a Catholic lens.

For employees of the Diocese of Phoenix, it will provide on-site classes for up to 50% of the coursework for the University of Mary’s Master of Science in Counseling program. These diocesan students will experience a blended format that combines asynchronous online instruction with in-person classes, enabling them to pursue advanced clinical training while maintaining full-time employment and benefiting from a supportive community of learners. The center will also coordinate practicum and internship opportunities, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in diocesan schools or with local Catholic mental health practitioners.

Beyond academic programs, the Photina Center will provide professional development and resources for the local community of Catholic mental health professionals, assist with the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mental Health Ministry, and co-sponsor an annual conference on Catholic Mental Health Ministry.

Online courses for the Master of Science in Counseling program begin in May 2026, with operations at the Photina Center commencing in Fall 2026. The University of Mary’s M.S. in Counseling is fully accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) and is in the process of seeking CACREP authorization for the blended counseling program offered through the Photina Center in Phoenix.

An open house hosted jointly by the University of Mary and the Diocese of Phoenix will be held Sunday, March 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 400 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. Prospective students, clergy, educators and community members are invited to attend to learn more about the Photina Center and its mission.

About University of Mary

A Christian, Catholic, Benedictine institution founded in 1959 by the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, University of Mary offers nearly 60 bachelor’s, 15 master’s and five doctoral programs. With more than 3,900 students, University of Mary has locations in North Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Rome, Italy, as well as online offerings.

For more information about the University of Mary’s Master of Science in Counseling program or the Catholic Anthropology Certificate, visit online.umary.edu/Photina