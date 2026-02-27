Life Choices Women’s Clinic has officially opened the doors of Casa St. Gianna, a three-bedroom house for pregnant and homeless mothers and their children. Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted celebrated Mass on the property and blessed the home nestled in a quiet North Phoenix neighborhood on Feb. 21, which began serving its first guests in January.

Initially inspired by a request for more housing for pregnant mothers in the Valley from the Sisters of Life — a community of religious sisters who embody the mission to uphold the dignity and worth of every person — Catholic Charities Community Services partnered with the City of Phoenix and the Valley Pregnancy Resources Center to purchase and prepare the home for women in need. When it came time for someone to run the program, Sheila Riely from Life Choices stepped up to fill the role.

“Pregnant women and young children should not live on the streets … with help, we can meet this need,” said Riely.

Named after St. Gianna Molla, the Italian saint and pediatrician who refused an abortion when she became fatally ill while pregnant with her fourth child, the home seeks to embody the maternal love of Molla, the patron saint of expectant mothers and unborn children. “Casa” is the Spanish word for “home” and was chosen to reflect the diversity of the Catholic community in the Phoenix area while also giving a nod to the Life Choices staff members, the majority of whom are fluent in Spanish.

The home is for a variety of women in need.

“First priority will go towards a woman considering an abortion. If living at Casa St. Gianna would save that baby’s life, we want to be available to help,” said Christy DeMuro, Life Choices’ community outreach advocate. “Second priority goes to pregnant women and their children currently unhoused and in need of safe, stable housing. Third priority would be to a mother with young children on the streets, even if she is not pregnant.”

The program fits right in with the mission of Life Choices, which exists to provide pro-life healthcare, help those in crisis, offer the uninsured and underinsured affordable, dignified pro-life healthcare and educate the youth about pro-life values. In addition to Casa St. Gianna, Life Choices has two Phoenix locations and a mobile clinic, offering 2,885 free pregnancy tests, 1,530 ultrasounds and 6,455 medical visits in 2025.

“With Casa St. Gianna, we have moved into housing, but it is all along the same lines of living the teachings of the Catholic Church, respect for human life and preferential option for the poor, while compassionately assisting people in need, both born and unborn,” continued DeMuro.

One of the unique aspects of Casa St. Gianna is the House Mother, a woman who lives on site with the women and children in need. In addition to living in community with guests, she also cooks dinner for the community, offers emotional support and occasional babysitting, models maintaining a tidy and loving home and provides resources to help the women meet their goals.

Volunteer mentors also work one-on-one with each mom, assisting her in goal setting and attainment.

“We are so thrilled that Casa St. Gianna is open,” said DeMuro. “It is a great honor and privilege to be a small part of this exciting project. St. Gianna Molla, pray for us!”

Intakes for potential guests take place at Life Choice’s clinic on 7th Street in Sunnyslope. For more information on location and hours, click here.