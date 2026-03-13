In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of January By The Catholic Sun - Mar 13, 2026 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in January 2026 Share this:Tweet Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of February PARTNERS Safeway and Albertsons join SVdP’s Feeding Our Neighbors Together effort to feed Arizonans in needSafeway and Albertsons join SVdP’s Feeding Our Neighbors Together effort... PARTNERS SVdP breaks ground on new community and volunteer center