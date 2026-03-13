The grocer will support the statewide food drive this March in partnership with Arizona’s Family and iHeart Radio

This March, St. Vincent de Paul is proud to partner with Albertsons and Safeway, Arizona’s Family (3TV and CBS 5) and iHeart radio to fight hunger through its statewide food drive, Feeding Our Neighbors Together, helping ensure families across Arizona have reliable access to food.

The need for food assistance across Arizona has seen a shocking increase:

Over 1 million people in Arizona face food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 adults occasionally or constantly lack access to enough food, and 1 in 5 children experience hunger.

Demand continues to rise. Since 2020, visits to Arizona food banks have increased by more than 33% — growing from 450,000 people per month to more than 600,000 today.

Throughout the month of March, supporters can:

Donate at the PIN pad when checking out at your local Safeway and Albertsons grocery store

Donate nonperishable goods: SVdP donation boxes can be found at all Safeway and Albertsons locations.

SVdP donation boxes can be found at all Safeway and Albertsons locations. Donate online by visiting: HELPAZ.ORG

Where your support goes:

Donations made through this campaign directly support St. Vincent de Paul’s hunger relief programs and partner community food pantries across the state including central and northern Arizona, Tucson, Yuma, Flagstaff and everywhere in between.

SVdP addresses food insecurity by:

Delivering food boxes to families and individuals through 80+ community food pantries in central and northern Arizona

Preparing and serving 5,000 hot meals every day through its four charity dining rooms, shelters, and more than 30 community partners

Whether it’s a family picking up groceries from a neighborhood pantry or someone receiving a warm meal at one of our dining rooms, your support helps provide food to neighbors in need.

Our media partners:

During the month of March, Arizona’s F amily and iHeart Radio have partnered with SVdP and Safeway Albertsons to share about the statewide Feeding Our Neighbors Together food drive.

Tune in to Arizona’s Family 3TV and CBS 5 to watch and listen on iHeart Radio Phoenix stations, including 99.9 KESZ , 102.5 KNIX, 104.7 KZZP, 95.5 KYOT, 96.9 KMXP, News Talk 550 KFYI, and in Tucson on 92.9 KHUD, 97.1 KMMA, NewsTalk 790 KNST, 98.3 KOHT, 93.7 KRQQ, and Fox Sports 1450 KTZR.

More about Feeding Our Neighbors Together:

St. Vincent de Paul launched its statewide food drive, Feeding Our Neighbors Together, in October 2025 with the goal to raise $2.5 million more and collect 500,000 pounds of additional food to help fight hunger across Arizona. Achieving this goal will allow SVdP to deliver an additional 120,000 food boxes annually, on top of the 189,000 food boxes it already provides each year.

SVdP believes hunger is a challenge that can be solved through collective action. The organization invites the community to join this effort alongside community partners.