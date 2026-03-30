The surge in the number of those seeking to become Catholic is catching the attention of parish staffs across the Diocese of Phoenix.

Whether it’s disappointment with the empty promises of secularism, a deep hunger for something authentic, the election of the first U.S.-born pontiff or a combination thereof, parishes have seen a strong uptick in inquiries.

Not everyone fits in the standard model for the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA), the process by which men and women become Catholic. From nurses and police officers who work nights to truck drivers and those in hospice care, a welcoming, flexible approach is helping hundreds become Catholic.

We checked in with parishes in four corners of the Diocese of Phoenix to see how creative OCIA leaders are adapting in order to welcome more people into the Catholic Church.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Deacon Phil LoCascio leads a burgeoning OCIA at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in North Scottsdale, Ariz. “We turn no one away,” Deacon Phil said.

The parish doesn’t actually call it OCIA, though. Instead, it’s been dubbed “Quest,” since those who are seeking to learn more about the Catholic faith are, in fact, on a quest, Deacon Phil said. Rather than confining the process to the academic year as in many parishes, Quest runs all year long at St. Bernard’s.

“I get calls from people every week.”

That syncs with data collected by the Diocese of Phoenix. During the period of Nov. 30, 2025, through March 5, 2026, there were 42 inquiries made through the “Become Catholic” page at dphx.org.

Many of those who approach St. Bernard’s seeking initiation into the Catholic faith are professionals who travel frequently for work and are unable to attend regular OCIA sessions.

“We’re flexible with that,” Deacon Phil said. He gives out a book and a calendar that lists which chapters go with which week. He said he expects them to read it and then he follows up.

Last year, for example, there was a man who was in police training and also coaching hockey on the side to make a living. Tournaments sometimes conflicted with OCIA sessions. Just like others who are traveling salesmen or nurses, Deacon Phil worked with him.

“I meet with them once a month on the side for a coffee or something and for a two-hour session and we’ll go through the fundamentals of stuff that was missed. It’s not set up to be a PhD class, but to reach that experience of conversion where there’s real change and the Spirit is moving in that.”

Then there are those who are nearing the end of their earthly journey and want to become Catholic or complete their sacraments of initiation.

“We’ve had a few people in hospice care that we have gotten confirmed,” Deacon Phil said. “Their heart is in the right place and they’re desperate for the sacraments. We make sure they get the classes that they need for that. In those cases, it would probably be a more shortened version of the classic OCIA.”

With Notre Dame Preparatory High School within the parish boundaries, students who want to become Catholic or who are seeking to complete their sacraments are also part of the OCIA process at St. Bernard’s.

“Last year we had 50 adults brought into the Church,” Deacon Phil said. “We had another 40 or 50 high school students.”

Deacon Phil credits Father Fred Adamson, pastor of the parish, with the sizable OCIA cohort.

“He promotes it and he makes it clear that we’re proud of this and we want to be a Church that is inviting people and embracing and engaging with people.”

Most Holy Trinity

At Most Holy Trinity Parish in Sunnyslope, Ariz., many of those who aspire to become Catholic are Hispanic. The parish offers formation in both English and Spanish, with some of those in the English formation courses being bilingual.

Imelda Flores, who leads OCIA at Most Holy Trinity, said the parish is committed to welcoming people into the Church.

“We have tried to engage and walk with the people so that they do not feel rejected and so they do not feel that right now there is no space for you,” Flores said.

“Everyone is welcome, and we try to fit them in with the team we have according to the needs of the people, as long as we see that the person who needs the sacraments has a real interest and commitment.”

Flores said she’s had inquiries from those in the military and people who are studying and working at the same time, making the normal OCIA preparation problematic. The priests at the parish, who belong to the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, make time to meet with inquirers individually, as does Flores.

Last year, Flores said, a young man lost his father and needed to go to work but wanted to continue high school. He also wanted the sacraments. With such a demanding schedule and in the midst of grief, it seemed a daunting prospect to also take on OCIA.

“Then one of the nuns at the parish asked him to participate in the 8 a.m. Mass and then met with him afterward to provide catechesis,” said Flores.

Most Holy Trinity Parish welcomes others who are also experiencing some of life’s harsher realities. The door to the Catholic Church swings wide open for them, too.

Flores told of a case in which a young man who had received a citation for driving under the influence wanted a letter of recommendation from the parish. “But we didn’t know him or anything,” Flores said. One of the priests on staff found out the man had not yet received his sacraments and invited him to join OCIA. That bit of encouragement bore fruit: He’s attending the sessions and also getting service hours volunteering at the parish.

The man was faithful coming to the classes, Flores said, and is on his way to full initiation into the Catholic Church.

St. Clare of Assisi

At St. Clare of Assisi in Surprise, Ariz., OCIA formation takes place all year long. On the parish’s website, the homepage has an inviting tab dubbed “Let’s Connect.” Under that, users can select “Become Catholic.”

That’s where they’ll find a head shot of Deacon Jim Brett, the OCIA coordinator, with an upbeat description of the program and a broad invitation to participate:

“We are here to answer all your questions and more. The first step is to reach out to the Becoming Catholic coordinator to find out how to begin the process, or you can just start attending the inquiry sessions each Sunday after the 9 a.m. Mass, located in the modular offices on the west side of the church.”

Deacon Jim has only been on staff at St. Clare’s since June of 2025, but he and his wife Jane began working in OCIA back in 1988 at St. Timothy Parish in Mesa, Ariz. He’s dedicated to accompanying those who seek to become Catholic and has seen some very unique circumstances among participants.

“We had one guy who was a baseball player. When the season was over at the end of September, he went to Florida. So, in essence, he did most of his stuff online.

“They send stuff back to me as proof that they watched it or read it and answered some of the questions,” Deacon Jim said.

He meets with people individually but acknowledges “it’s not an ideal situation.” In the case of the man in Florida, he referred him to a parish in the Sunshine State and coordinated with the deacon there.

It’s not the first time for this interstate cooperation. Another man began his OCIA journey in Montana but finished the process at St. Clare’s.

And then there are those who come from different Christian faith denominations.

“We have a surprisingly large number of people from the Baptist church wanting to join. One of them was an ex-minister,” Deacon Jim said.

Welcoming those who seek to become Catholic and being available to them is key, he said.

“Sometimes, I say, ‘Just show up to the class. If you can’t meet me on this day or that day or after the meeting on Sunday, just show up and come on in. You all can come on in and start learning.’

“We’ll greet you and make you feel at home.”

St. Steven

Deacon David Runyan is retired but leads the OCIA process at St. Steven Parish in Sun Lakes, Ariz., in the southeastern corner of the diocese. He cited being available as one of the most important aspects of welcoming people to the Church.

“When people come forward and they want to talk, they’re limited in when they can talk. I have to be open to their schedule, and it’s very difficult to do that if you’re already working a scheduled staff position.”

It’s also crucial to recognize the unique nature of each person seeking to become Catholic, he said.

“Being available is key but so is having a sincere interest in each individual’s journey. I’ve encountered so many different people in different walks of life.”

He’s been a deacon for 15 years and has worked in four other parishes as well as in various programs across the diocese.

Those who are seeking entrance to the Church often pose thought-provoking questions, he noted. “You have to have a fairly well-rounded understanding of your faith to even begin to address them,” Deacon David said.

Typically, the people he chats with are not questioning the existence of God.

“I’m encountering people that have already accepted the fact that there’s a God in their life. And how do you respond to this Creator of the universe who simply wants to walk with you through your life?”

Ultimately, those who work in OCIA must be willing to share their faith, Deacon David said.

“I have to be able to share my relationship with Jesus in an authentic way. I’m not trying to convince them of miracles occurring and things like that but just where I am in my life.”

Deacon David enjoys ministering to those who are seeking to become Catholic, explaining the Mass to them.

“It can be very simple things like when you walk into a church, you see all these symbols. Every gesture that the priest makes at the altar, every prayer that’s said — everything has a very deep meaning behind it.

“As we go through the OCIA lessons and instruction, it’s really fun to share that kind of stuff because here I am, 74 years old, and I still learn from my faith.”

Deacon David is hopeful about the future and passionate about accompanying those who want to become Catholic or complete their sacraments.

“I have a sense of people returning to the faith. And I think that parishes need to be open to that and if at all possible, identify those that are associated with the parish, such as myself, a retired clergy, that are simply just available and have a desire to want to walk with people through their faith and life.”

To learn about becoming Catholic and to watch a welcome video from Bishop Dolan, visit dphx.org/become-catholic/