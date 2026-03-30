A new collaboration between the Diocese of Phoenix and the University of Mary in Bismark, N.D., welcomed potential students at an open house held at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix on Sunday (March 29). Msgr. James Shea, president of the University of Mary and Bishop John Dolan shared their vision with prospective students about the Photina Center and its mission. In addition, Dr. Christina Jurekovic, a counseling professor for the university, and Mary Permoda, the director for the diocese’s Office of Mental Health Ministry, also spoke.

Located in downtown Phoenix, the Photina Center for Catholic Counseling will provide degree programs, professional development and resources to meet the growing need for mental health professionals rooted in Catholic anthropology. Beyond academic programs, the Photina Center will also provide professional development and resources for the local community of Catholic mental health professionals, assist with the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mental Health Ministry and co-sponsor an annual conference on Catholic Mental Health Ministry.

Online courses for the Master of Science in Counseling program begin in May 2026, with operations at the Photina Center commencing in fall 2026. The University of Mary’s M.S. in Counseling is fully accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) and is in the process of seeking CACREP authorization for the blended counseling program offered through the Photina Center in Phoenix.

St. Photina is the name in the Eastern Christian tradition ascribes to the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well (John 4:4-42). The Photina Center draws inspiration from her encounter with Christ, which is the longest conversation Jesus has with anyone in the New Testament. In Jesus, she finds truth, healing and courage for joyful witness. Photina means “light,” embodying the center’s goal to illuminate paths of hope and healing for individuals, families and communities.

For more information about the University of Mary’s Master of Science in Counseling program or the Catholic Anthropology Certificate, visit online.umary.edu/Photina or contact admissions at enroll@umary.edu.

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