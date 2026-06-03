The call to the priesthood came during a junior high retreat for Dcn. Nathan Blanchard. After receiving communion he felt the Lord say clearly, “Nathan, I want you to be a priest.” But the journey wasn’t always easy — and he almost walked away.

Tune in to hear Dcn. Nathan’s story of perseverance, deep faith and the providential journey that led him to priestly ordination.

Dcn. Nathan will be ordained to the priesthood at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., and will be joined by Dcn. Simon Ortiz, Dcn. Jeff Pooley and Dcn. Paul Graupmann, F.H.S.

To support priests in the Diocese of Phoenix, visit priests.dphx.org